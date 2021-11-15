Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Tempe is 2nd Arizona city to pass hair discrimination ban

Hairstyles like braids, twists or bantu knots would be protected. (Source: iStock photo)
Hairstyles like braids, twists or bantu knots would be protected. (Source: iStock photo)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Tempe has become the second Arizona city to ban discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles, including at schools and in the workplace.

The city said Monday, Nov. 15, that the Tempe City Council last week unanimously approved adding the Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN Act, to its anti-discrimination ordinance.

Hairstyles like braids, twists or bantu knots would be protected.

Tempe’s African American Advisory Committee and Human Relations Commission pushed for the addition. The city also pointed to a study that reported Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from work because of their hair and 80% more likely to feel like they have to change their hair to fit in at work.

The city’s anti-discrimination ordinance has been in effect since 2014. It prohibits discrimination based on race, religion, sexual orientation among other traits.

Tucson became the first Arizona city to incorporate the CROWN Act in February.

The CROWN Act is part of a national campaign promoted by Dove, the National Urban League, Color Of Change and Western Center on Law and Poverty. It also prohibits workplace discrimination based on headdresses worn for cultural or religious reasons.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Four people were killed in a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson's south side early Sunday,...
Four killed in early morning shooting in Tucson
Two arrested after fentanyl pills found during traffic stop near Casa Grande
Authorities said 16-year-old Alessandra Figueron, of Casa Grande, was found safe late Saturday,...
UPDATE: Missing Casa Grande teen found safe
TPD investigating shooting near Glenn, Alvernon
Authorities say Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii recently escaped from custody.
Police: Man escaped from custody in Sierra Vista area

Latest News

CONQUERING COVID: Kids and Vaccines
CONQUERING COVID: Kids and Vaccines
Steve Bannon expressed optimism as he surrendered in Washington, D.C., after being indicted for...
Trump ally Bannon appears in court on contempt charges
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Police are investigating Albuquerque’s 100th homicide case so far this year.
Albuquerque police investigate city’s 100th homicide of year