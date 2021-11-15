Advertise
TRAFFIC ALERT: PCSD responding to collision involving a pedestrian on Sunrise, Swan

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies are responding to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunrise Drive and Swan Road.

Officials say traffic will be blocked or delayed on westbound Sunrise Drive while the investigation continues.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

