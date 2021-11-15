UPDATE: Pedestrian dies days after collision on Grant, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police confirmed that a pedestrian has died days after being hit on Grant and Oracle roads on Monday, Nov. 8.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, police were told that 68-year-old Herman Hutton died from his injuries suffered from the collision.

According to officials, the collision involved Hutton and a Chevrolet truck. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and remained on the scene.

Detectives determined that the Chevrolet was traveling eastbound on Grant Road on a green light when the pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police say no charges or citations have been issued.

