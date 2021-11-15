Advertise
US Marshals investigating inmate escape from Tucson facility

Ezequiel Solis Jr. is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 222 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating an escape from the Federal Corrections Institution Satellite Prison Camp in Tucson last week.

According to information from the Marshals Service, inmate Ezequiel Solis Jr., 39, was discovered missing from the facility shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

Solis was serving a sentence of 132 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 222 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip at https://www.usmarshals.gov/leads.htm

