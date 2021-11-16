Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Chick-fil-A to be closed Christmas weekend

Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.
Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.(Chick-fil-A via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A’s employees will be home for Christmas Day this year.

The popular chicken chain stated it will be closed for the holiday, which this year falls on Saturday.

Since Chick-fil-A is always closed Sundays, employees will have a two-day holiday weekend.

The chain’s 2,600 U.S. locations will reopen Dec. 27.

Chick-fil-A fans will be able to ring in 2021 with their favorite fast food, as the chain will be open New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson's south side early Sunday,...
UPDATE: Police identify three of four killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
Two arrested after fentanyl pills found during traffic stop near Casa Grande
Ezequiel Solis Jr. is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 222 pounds with brown eyes and brown...
US Marshals investigating inmate escape from Tucson facility
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony...
Biden signs $1T infrastructure bill with bipartisan audience

Latest News

The Rochester, New York, Police Department said James Fernandez Reyes had been located and is...
Amber Alert canceled; missing 14-year-old boy in New York safe
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
Tucson police investigate a shooting at Christopher Columbus Park on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Man taken to hospital after shooting at Christopher Columbus Park
An attempted robbery of an armored truck left one security guard dead and another guard...
Armored truck security guard killed in attempted robbery in Chicago