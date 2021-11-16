UPDATE: Southbound I-19 open again after crash near Pima Mine Road
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highway officials have reopened southbound lanes of Interstate 19 after it was closed because of a crash near Pima Mine Road, north of Sahuarita, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The road was closed for a little more than an hour.
No additional information was immediately available.
