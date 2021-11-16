Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: temps cooling a bit!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather with passing high-level clouds expected through the weekend. Daytime temperatures will still remain 2 to 5 degrees above average, but cooler than what we saw over the weekend. The work week will wrap up with a partial lunar eclipse early Friday morning.

TUESDAY: Clouds moving in with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

