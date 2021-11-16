Advertise
Funeral for Douglas soldier killed in Korean War set for Wednesday

Sgt. 1st Class Frank G. Vejar
Sgt. 1st Class Frank G. Vejar(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In honor of a soldier from Douglas who was killed in the Korean War, a funeral mass will be held for him at St. Luke’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Army Sgt. First Class Frank G. Vejar was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, when his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

In 2018, after a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains American soldiers to the U.S. The remains were taken to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, then taken to a laboratory for identification.

Scientists identified Vejar through DNA analysis, anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence. He was identified in April 2020.

The public is invited to join the precession from the church to Calvary Cemetery, where Vejar will be buried. A reception will follow at the American Legion building at 1325 G Avenue in Douglas.

Vejar’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A rose will be placed next to his name to signify that he has been found.

