Advertisement

Funeral held for Douglas soldier killed in Korean War

The service took place more than 70 years after Sgt. Frank Vejar died
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:52 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A funeral mass for a Douglas soldier who was killed in the Korean war was held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The mass was followed by a precession and burial at the Douglas Calvary Cemetery.

The services came more than 70 years after Army Sgt. First Class Frank G. Vejar died.

Vejar was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, when his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

In 2018, after a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains American soldiers to the U.S. The remains were taken to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, then taken to a laboratory for identification.

Scientists identified Vejar through DNA analysis, anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence. He was identified in April 2020.

Vejar’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A rose will be placed next to his name to signify that he has been found.

