Man taken to hospital after shooting at Christopher Columbus Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one man being taken to an area hospital on Tuesday morning, Nov. 16.

His condition was not released.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, no suspects are in custody.

The investigation is at Christopher Columbus Park, which is on North Silverbell Road near West Sweetwater Drive.

No further information was immediately available. This story will be updated as details are released.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.