More than fifty non-profits participating in El Tour de Tucson 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 50 local non-profits and nearly six thousand cyclists are expected to take part in the 38th El Tour de Tucson this Saturday after the pandemic forced it to postpone in 2020.

“We have some nonprofits that have been with us for 37 years,” said Jessica Escobedo, the event director for El Tour de Tucson.

She said non-profits raise thousands to millions of dollars through the event. The pandemic postponement of the event prevented the organizations from raising these funds last year.

“It definitely was a hard hit for us last year, but we definitely know that was all of us who benefit from El Tour,” said Annette Mather, the events and volunteer manager for the Easterseals Blake Foundation.

She said the Easterseals Blake Foundation has raised around $60,000 this year. These funds will go towards helping people with disabilities and foster children. This El Tour will be the National Ovarian Cancer Coaltion’s first year participating.

“Raising funds for research and quality of life programs and education is paramount,” said Vanda Soldati, the senior manager of fundraising for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. “We are thrilled we have 35 riders who are representing NOCC Team Teal which is our endurance program.”

The organization hopes to use the ride to also bring attention to their cause.

“Just people seeing the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition out there in the streets, literally, is much needed awareness so it’s phenomenal,” she said.

Escobedo said an above normal number of non-profits are involved this year. You can expect to see riders from around the world and at least one cyclist from every U.S. state in the event.

“I would encourage the community to come out,” she said. “Get to know your local nonprofits out there, who we’re supporting and really understand why they’re doing what they’re doing.”

Learn more about El Tour de Tucson, here .

El Tour is in need of volunteers. Registration can be found, here .

