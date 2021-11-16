Advertise
PREVIEW: Violent incidents on rise for southern Arizona schools

By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Violent incidents involving students are on the rise in some of our schools in southern Arizona.

Education leaders told KOLD Chief Investigative reporter Valerie Cavazos the pandemic is likely the culprit as students are having trouble adjusting to being on campus again.

It isn’t just a local problem. Teachers and schools across the nation are reporting a rise in everything from minor misbehaviors to fights.

Education leaders told Valerie many are having to relearn how to be in school after being away for so long.

Tonight at 10 p.m., Valerie will show you just how bad it is and tell you what our schools are doing to compant the growing problem.

