Scottsdale school district votes for new president after dossier scandal

The Governing Board voted 4-1 on Monday, Nov. 15, to nominate a new board president after...
The Governing Board voted 4-1 on Monday, Nov. 15, to nominate a new board president after information about parents was found on president Jann-Michael Greenburg's computer.(AZ Family)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board has a new temporary president as the old one was caught in a dossier scandal. The governing board voted 4-1 on Monday, Nov. 15, to nominate a new board president after information about parents was found on president Jann-Michael Greenburg’s computer that he shares with his father. A crowd at the meeting cheered as the decision was made. Patty Beckman will serve as interim board president. Shortly after the vote, Greenberg and Beckman switched seats.

Parents discovered a Google Drive on the computer when Greenburg sent an email to another parent with a screenshot of his computer screen, which had a link to the drive. There, parents say they found personal information, offensive photos and pictures of them and their children. They said they were targeted because they disagreed with the district’s COVID-19 policies, such as mask mandates.

 SUSD parents call for resignation of board president after dossier discovered

“We are not happy with the result. We are happy he was demoted and a new president was put in place, but this is not enough,” said Carine Werner, who alleges she was in the dossier. “He needs to resign, as does any other board member that had any awareness of this drive.”

The district said the drive belonged to Greenburg’s father, Mark Greenburg. The superintendent said an independent investigator has been brought in to look into the drive. During Monday’s meeting, Jann-Michael said Scottsdale police are also investigating. “There appears to be bad actors involved and I am confident our law enforcement professionals will quickly resolve this issue,” he said. SUSD board member Dr. Libby Hart-Wells recommended a vote for a new board president and another member seconded the motion. Jann-Michael was the only one to vote against switching presidents.

“I’m disappointed in the way that parents were referenced and the things that were reported. I still have not accessed or reviewed anything that’s in the file besides what was reported,” explained Dr. Scott Menzel, superintendent of the district. “We have a commitment in this district, including all parents regardless of whether or not there’s agreement.”

Menzel issued a statement about the vote on Monday evening.

Last week, the District initiated an independent forensic investigation into whether any District resources were used to create, maintain or modify the dossier. The Scottsdale Police Department is also investigating the matter to determine if any laws were broken in the dossier’s creation, maintenance or use. The District is fully cooperating with authorities in that investigation.

The existence of these files is disturbing and unacceptable. The Board, in fulfilling its duty, has the obligation to be honest, fair, caring and respectful. Further, it must avoid conduct that creates the appearance of impropriety or conduct unbefitting a public official. The dossier, which included disparaging descriptions of parents who share differences of opinion on some matters with Board members and the District, is inconsistent with the Board’s prescribed duties and with our core values. We are a District committed to partnering with parents, and we welcome civil discourse regarding educational matters.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

