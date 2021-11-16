Advertise
Tucson man gets prison time in fraud case

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge recently sentenced a man to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to fraudulently taking money from vulnerable adults.

Hector Andres Aleman pleaded guilty to attempted fraudulent schemes and artifices, a Class 3 felony, in October.

Between March 2018 and November 2018, Aleman applied for loans in the name of the victims without their knowledge and kept the money for himself.

He was sentenced to prison on Nov. 4. The judge also ordered him to pay at least $32,046 to each victim, $10,000 to Pima Federal Credit Union and $139,369 to CUNA Mutual Group.

