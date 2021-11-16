Advertise
Two new restaurants coming to Tucson’s Campbell Plaza

Flower Child, one of the restaurants that's opening in the Campbell Plaza, serves meals to accommodate all dietary types.(Fox Restaurant Concepts)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fox Restaurant Concepts, founded by a Tucson native, is rolling out two new restaurants in the city in late 2022: Flower Child and Doughbird.

According to a news release, both are set to open at the Campbell Plaza, close to the last restaurant the company opened in the area, Culinary Dropout.

“We’re always looking for great opportunities to grow in Tucson and finally found the perfect location for these two restaurants,” said founder Sam Fox. “It’s been a longtime goal of ours to bring Flower Child to Tucson, and we are excited to be able to do it alongside Doughbird, a concept that we are just beginning to grow. During what’s been a challenging time for our industry, we’re grateful for our loyal guests in Tucson and hope that they will enjoy these restaurants time and time again.”

The company says Flower Child will inspire and support healthy lifestyles, and provide meals to satisfy all dietary needs, including vegan and vegetarian, meat-eating, gluten-free, keto and paleo.

Doughbird will offer an “infamous” pizza and chicken duo that includes pizzas with unique toppings served alongside rotisserie chicken or fried chicken with a lineup of homemade sauces.

Fox’s first restaurant, Wildflower American Cuisine, opened in Tucson in 1998. Since then, the company has introduced dozens of brands, including Zinburger, North Italia, Blanco Cocina + Cantina and Culinary Dropout.

