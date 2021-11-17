Broadway returns to Tucson Wednesday as ‘Hamilton’ opens at Centennial Hall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 600 days, Broadway is returning to Tucson.

“Hamilton” opens its three-week run at Tucson’s Centennial Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The award-winning show will run through Nov. 28. You can get tickets at https://hamiltonmusical.com/new-york/home/

Broadway in Tucson and Producer Jeffrey Seller recently announced the #Ham4Ham lottery, which is offering $10 tickets to a few lucky fans.

While the lottery deadline has passed for the first week of the show, you can still enter for the second and third weeks.

For the second week, Nov. 23-28, the lottery closes at noon Thursday, Nov. 18.

For the third and final week, Nov. 30-Dec. 5, the lottery opens at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and closes at noon Wednesday, Nov. 24.

You can enter for free by downloading the “Hamilton” app HERE .

Lottery winners can buy up to two tickets but only one entry is allowed per person. Lottery tickets can be picked up at will call starting 90 minutes before the performance with a valid photo ID. The tickets cannot be resold.

