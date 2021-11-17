Advertise
CBP: Migrants in distress found more than 50 miles north of border in Marana

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson sector say migrants in distress were found more than 50 miles north of the border.

Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin says Tucson BORSTAR agents responded to a 911 call west of Marana. He says agents found two migrants in distress and they determined further care was needed.

Both people were transported to a hospital for treatment.

