COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Banner Health is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 admissions. Their hospitals are flooded with COVID-19 patients. In fact, it is the most they have seen in months.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,240 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, today.

Within the last 6 months, almost 345,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported for the state.

Within the last 6 months, a little more than 19,000 of them were hospitalized.

Banner Health said, their hospitals care for 44% of COVID-19 patients. They also said, within the past week they have had a significant increase in COVID-19 patients and 25% of inpatients have COVID.

Over in ICU, the number continues to climb. Banner said Tuesday marks the highest number of ICU patients they have had in eight months. They did not give KOLD News 13 an exact number but said more than a third of their ICU patients, have COVID.

The high numbers continue inside Banner.

Ventilator usage is up. Banner said, the increase of COVID patients began earlier this month. Nearly half of all ventilated patients at Banner hospitals in Arizona, are COVID positive.

Emergency visits for COVID-like illness are still high and have not shown a downward trend over past nine weeks.

Pediatric hospitalizations for COVID have increased in the past few days after being flat for more than eight weeks.

80% of Banner’s hospitalized COVID patients in Arizona are unvaccinated.

Banner encourages everyone to get vaccinated. They say that is the most effective way to reduce your chances of hospitalization or getting it all together.

Click here to see more data on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

