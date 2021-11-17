Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ changing to 3 COVID-19 doses

An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.(CDC via CNN Newsource, file)
By Tara John
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You may need up to three COVID-19 vaccine doses to be considered fully vaccinated.

Waning vaccine immunity and rising infections due to the Delta variant has prompted wealthy nations to reconsider the definition of “fully vaccinated” -- which usually means two COVID-19 jabs.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted as much on Monday, Nov. 15, saying boosters were vital to prevent pandemic restrictions from being reintroduced. “It’s very clear that getting three jabs -- getting your booster -- will become an important fact and it will make life easier for you in all sorts of ways,” he told a press conference.

Other European nations are moving towards mandates on booster jabs. By Dec. 15, anyone over the age of 65 will need a third dose to revalidate their vaccination pass in France, President Emmanuel Macron announced last week. In Austria, full vaccination status expires after nine months of the second dose, which in effect enforces booster doses. In Israel, unless you received your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine within the last six months, you now need a third dose to become eligible for a green pass, which allows entry to gyms, restaurants and other venues.

Global health experts fear reliance on boosters is affecting the supply of initial doses in low-income nations, where just 4.6% have received an injection. World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was “a scandal” that six times more booster shots are being administered around the world daily than primary doses in low-income countries.

“It makes no sense to give boosters to healthy adults, or to vaccinate children, when health workers, older people and other high-risk groups around the world are still waiting for their first dose,” he warned on Nov. 12.

The supply of vaccines is being prioritized for rich nations, which have pushed themselves to the front of the queue by paying drug companies higher prices, Anna Marriott, health policy adviser for Oxfam, told a UK parliamentary group on coronavirus on Tuesday. “If we look at low-income countries as a whole, less than 1% of the total vaccine supply has been delivered to those poorest countries, many of which are in Africa,” she added.

It’s also a gamble for rich nations to rely on vaccinations in a pandemic, Dr. David Nabarro, WHO’s special envoy on COVID-19, told UK lawmakers. “It has never been done before and it would really be an inappropriate public health strategy to do so,” he said. With so much yet to be learned about the virus, using vaccines as the main weapon against COVID-19 could lead to new variants, Nabarro warned.

What needs to be done is a “combination approach” of masks and other health interventions, “which is to do everything possible to empower people to avoid being infected by the pathogen,” he said.

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
Tucson police investigate a shooting at Christopher Columbus Park on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Man taken to hospital after shooting at Christopher Columbus Park
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Four people were killed in a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson's south side early Sunday,...
UPDATE: Police identify three of four killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
Two men killed in crash after fleeing checkpoint near Sonoita

Latest News

The United States is now averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up 11% over the...
Decisions expected soon on COVID vaccine boosters, antiviral pill
Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19...
New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square back on for fully vaccinated
Doctors warn against travel
Doctor warns of holiday travel risks during COVID-19 surge
Doctors warn against travel
Doctors warn against travel