FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps a bit cooler for the rest of the week!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry with a west to east wind flow bringing high-level clouds and breezy wind from time to time. Temps will still be above average by 2 to 5 degrees. Long range models are hinting at a pattern change in the middle of next week, just in time for Thanksgiving!

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Light breeze.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. 10% rain chance. Breezy.

