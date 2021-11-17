Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

One person treated at hospital after house fire

The fire happened at a house near Drexel Road and Alvernon Way on Wednesday morning, Nov. 17.
The fire happened at a house near Drexel Road and Alvernon Way on Wednesday morning, Nov. 17.(Rural-Metro Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a house fire near Alvernon Way and Drexel Road on Wednesday morning, Nov. 17.

According to information from Rural Metro Fire Department, firefighters were called out to the home at about 8:30 a.m.

The first crews to arrive found heavy smoke coming from the front of the house. They made entry and found the kitchen area in flames.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

The one occupant inside the home at the time of the fire suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The house was equipped with working smoke alarms, which contributed to the occupant’s escape.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was due to unattended cooking.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
Jeremy Victory
UPDATE: Police ID suspect in Christopher Columbus Park shooting
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Two men killed in crash after fleeing checkpoint near Sonoita
Flower Child, one of the restaurants that's opening in the Campbell Plaza, serves meals to...
Two new restaurants coming to Tucson’s Campbell Plaza

Latest News

Broadway returns to Tucson Wednesday as ‘Hamilton’ opens at Centennial Hall
Flower Child, one of the restaurants that's opening in the Campbell Plaza, serves meals to...
Two new restaurants coming to Tucson’s Campbell Plaza
Sgt. 1st Class Frank G. Vejar
Funeral for Douglas soldier killed in Korean War set for Wednesday
El Tour de Tucson is back on for the 38th year.
More than 50 nonprofits participating in El Tour de Tucson 2021