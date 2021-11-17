One person treated at hospital after house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a house fire near Alvernon Way and Drexel Road on Wednesday morning, Nov. 17.

According to information from Rural Metro Fire Department, firefighters were called out to the home at about 8:30 a.m.

The first crews to arrive found heavy smoke coming from the front of the house. They made entry and found the kitchen area in flames.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

The one occupant inside the home at the time of the fire suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The house was equipped with working smoke alarms, which contributed to the occupant’s escape.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was due to unattended cooking.

