Oro Valley Police searching for theft suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Police are searching for a theft suspect who they say broke into a car while the victim was at work.

Officials say the suspect also used a credit card for a fraud.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Detective Douglas at 520-229-4963.

