Oro Valley Police searching for theft suspect(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Police are searching for a theft suspect who they say broke into a car while the victim was at work.

Officials say the suspect also used a credit card for a fraud.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Detective Douglas at 520-229-4963.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

