Oro Valley Police searching for theft suspect
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Police are searching for a theft suspect who they say broke into a car while the victim was at work.
Officials say the suspect also used a credit card for a fraud.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Detective Douglas at 520-229-4963.
