Road closures for El Tour de Tucson

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 38th Annual El Tour de Tucson will take place throughout the community on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The following travel restrictions and road closures will be in place beginning at 6 a.m.

Downtown – Sixth Avenue, north of 22nd Street and south of Broadway, will be closed to motorists beginning at 3 a.m. This closure is anticipated to reopen after 5 p.m., following the last rider. Expect additional side street closures in the downtown area.

East side – Houghton Road will be closed to motorists from Mary Ann Cleveland Way/Old Vail Road to Sahuarita Road beginning at 6 a.m. It is anticipated to reopen by 3 p.m.

Additional closures, include:

  • I-10 and Houghton Road exits
  • Kolb Road southbound from Escalante Road to Valencia Ramp Road
  • Valencia Road eastbound from Kolb Road to Old Vail Road
  • Mary Ann Cleveland Way westbound from Colossal Cave Road to Houghton Road
  • Irvington Road eastbound from Kolb Road to Houghton Road
  • Houghton Road northbound from Irvington Road to Escalante Road
  • Escalante Road eastbound from Houghton Road to Old Spanish Trail will be highly restricted to travel

West side

  • Silverbell Road southbound from Ina Road to Goret Road
  • Mission Road eastbound ramp onto Starr Pass Boulevard

Central

  • Aviation Parkway eastbound from Broadway to Golf Links Road
  • Wilmot Road southbound from Golf Links Road to Davis Monthan
  • Nicaragua Drive/Calle Polar/Escalante Road eastbound from Wilmot Road to Kolb Road

These closures are anticipated to be removed as the last rider passes through the closure. All other closures should be cleared by 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

