Road closures for El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 38th Annual El Tour de Tucson will take place throughout the community on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The following travel restrictions and road closures will be in place beginning at 6 a.m.

Downtown – Sixth Avenue, north of 22nd Street and south of Broadway, will be closed to motorists beginning at 3 a.m. This closure is anticipated to reopen after 5 p.m., following the last rider. Expect additional side street closures in the downtown area.

East side – Houghton Road will be closed to motorists from Mary Ann Cleveland Way/Old Vail Road to Sahuarita Road beginning at 6 a.m. It is anticipated to reopen by 3 p.m.

Additional closures, include:

I-10 and Houghton Road exits

Kolb Road southbound from Escalante Road to Valencia Ramp Road

Valencia Road eastbound from Kolb Road to Old Vail Road

Mary Ann Cleveland Way westbound from Colossal Cave Road to Houghton Road

Irvington Road eastbound from Kolb Road to Houghton Road

Houghton Road northbound from Irvington Road to Escalante Road

Escalante Road eastbound from Houghton Road to Old Spanish Trail will be highly restricted to travel

West side

Silverbell Road southbound from Ina Road to Goret Road

Mission Road eastbound ramp onto Starr Pass Boulevard

Central

Aviation Parkway eastbound from Broadway to Golf Links Road

Wilmot Road southbound from Golf Links Road to Davis Monthan

Nicaragua Drive/Calle Polar/Escalante Road eastbound from Wilmot Road to Kolb Road

These closures are anticipated to be removed as the last rider passes through the closure. All other closures should be cleared by 5 p.m.

