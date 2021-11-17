Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Susan Barksdale pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 death of Frank Bligh

Blane Barksdale has a plea hearing set for Friday, Nov. 19.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of the suspects from a 2019 homicide has reached a plea deal in the case.

Susan Barksdale pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday, Nov. 10, in connection with the death of Frank Bligh in Tucson in April 2019.

The 61-year-old Susan Barksdale and her husband Blane Barksdale had been facing first-degree murder charges. She is set to be sentenced Friday, Dec. 10.

Blane Barksdale is facing a murder charge in connection with the April 2019 death of Frank...
Blane Barksdale is facing a murder charge in connection with the April 2019 death of Frank Bligh in Tucson.(Tucson Police Department)

The 58-year-old Blane Barksdale has a plea hearing, status conference and Donald set for Friday, Nov. 19.

Bligh’s home exploded in April 2019 and his body has never been found. The Tucson Police Department said evidence found at the house led detectives to determine the fire was intentionally set. Additional evidence found during the investigation led detectives to obtain arrest warrants for the Barksdales.

Frank Bligh's Tucson home exploded and burned down in April 2019. While his body was never...
Frank Bligh's Tucson home exploded and burned down in April 2019. While his body was never found, Blane and Susan Barksdale were arrested in connection with his death.(Tucson Police Department)

The couple fled the state after the incident but was captured in New York in May 2019. They then escaped while being extradited back to Pima County.

A massive manhunt ensued and the Barksdales were found in northern Arizona after more than two weeks on the run.

Brent Mallard, the Barksdales’ nephew, has already pleaded guilty to arson in connection with the case.

Mallard has a sentencing hearing set for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

Brent Mallard, the nephew of Blane and Susan Barksdale, has pleaded guilty to arson in...
Brent Mallard, the nephew of Blane and Susan Barksdale, has pleaded guilty to arson in connection with 2019 murder of Frank Bligh in Tucson.(Tucson Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson's south side early Sunday,...
UPDATE: Police identify three of four killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
Ezequiel Solis Jr. is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 222 pounds with brown eyes and brown...
US Marshals investigating inmate escape from Tucson facility
Two arrested after fentanyl pills found during traffic stop near Casa Grande
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
Tucson police investigate a shooting at Christopher Columbus Park on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Man taken to hospital after shooting at Christopher Columbus Park

Latest News

Boosting COVID boosters
Booster shots for everyone 18 and older coming soon
To-go COVID-19 test kits now available at some Pima County libraries
To-go COVID-19 test kits now available at some Pima County libraries
10,000 test kits, each with two tests in them, were sent to a dozen libraries around the county.
To-go COVID-19 test kits now available at some Pima County libraries
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury