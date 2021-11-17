Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

To-go COVID-19 test kits now available at some Pima County libraries

By Megan McNeil
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -While you’re checking out your latest novel, you can now pick up a COVID-19 test kit. It’s a pilot program Pima County is hoping will increase testing and decrease the spread of COVID-19

Don’t worry. There are no late fees, or any fees at all, when it comes to getting these COVID-19 test kits at Pima County libraries. Launching this week, several dozen have already been picked up.

“Here at the main library we had 34, and that was with very few advertisement,” said Amber Mathewson, library director.

10,000 test kits, each with two tests in them, were sent to a dozen libraries around the county. After the library had asked for some for staff, the health department figured they could reach more folks through them, removing more barriers in access to tests.

“COVID testing is still a really valuable tool to fight the pandemic. You can’t prevent the spread of covid-19 if you don’t know you have it,” said Louie Valenzuela, division manager, public health assessment and preparedness with the health department.

The state is providing the county with the kits, and as long as they are available, PCHD plans to keep pushing them out to the public. Results are available in 15 minutes, and everything can be done at your own home.

“Luckily, we’re in a position right now where we have our hands on a pot of these test kits that can go out to the community, and as long as we have them we will continue to push them,” said Valenzuela.

“After this first week, we’ll figure out how many we need each week,” said Mathewson.

People who want a kit, just have to ask for one at the information desks at any of the 12 locations. A form will be filled out and sent to the health department, and people will need to report their results.

“Test within a 3-to-7 day window. You can test too early, so after 3 days to 5 days post exposure is really the best time to get yourself tested,” said Valenzuela.

To see a list a list of testing sites and to-go kit locations, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson's south side early Sunday,...
UPDATE: Police identify three of four killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
Ezequiel Solis Jr. is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 222 pounds with brown eyes and brown...
US Marshals investigating inmate escape from Tucson facility
Two arrested after fentanyl pills found during traffic stop near Casa Grande
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
Tucson police investigate a shooting at Christopher Columbus Park on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Man taken to hospital after shooting at Christopher Columbus Park

Latest News

Boosting COVID boosters
Booster shots for everyone 18 and older coming soon
Susan Barksdale pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the April 2019 death of Frank...
Susan Barksdale pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 death of Frank Bligh
10,000 test kits, each with two tests in them, were sent to a dozen libraries around the county.
To-go COVID-19 test kits now available at some Pima County libraries
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury