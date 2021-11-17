To-go COVID-19 test kits now available at some Pima County libraries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -While you’re checking out your latest novel, you can now pick up a COVID-19 test kit. It’s a pilot program Pima County is hoping will increase testing and decrease the spread of COVID-19

Don’t worry. There are no late fees, or any fees at all, when it comes to getting these COVID-19 test kits at Pima County libraries. Launching this week, several dozen have already been picked up.

“Here at the main library we had 34, and that was with very few advertisement,” said Amber Mathewson, library director.

10,000 test kits, each with two tests in them, were sent to a dozen libraries around the county. After the library had asked for some for staff, the health department figured they could reach more folks through them, removing more barriers in access to tests.

“COVID testing is still a really valuable tool to fight the pandemic. You can’t prevent the spread of covid-19 if you don’t know you have it,” said Louie Valenzuela, division manager, public health assessment and preparedness with the health department.

The state is providing the county with the kits, and as long as they are available, PCHD plans to keep pushing them out to the public. Results are available in 15 minutes, and everything can be done at your own home.

“Luckily, we’re in a position right now where we have our hands on a pot of these test kits that can go out to the community, and as long as we have them we will continue to push them,” said Valenzuela.

“After this first week, we’ll figure out how many we need each week,” said Mathewson.

People who want a kit, just have to ask for one at the information desks at any of the 12 locations. A form will be filled out and sent to the health department, and people will need to report their results.

“Test within a 3-to-7 day window. You can test too early, so after 3 days to 5 days post exposure is really the best time to get yourself tested,” said Valenzuela.

To see a list a list of testing sites and to-go kit locations, click here .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.