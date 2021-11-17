Tucson to host public meeting about Silverbell Road project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is inviting the public to a meeting Saturday, Nov. 20, in regards to Phase 2 of the Silverbell Road Improvement Project.

The Regional Transportation Authority plan was approved by voters in 2006 and will be complete in 2026. The design concept was complete in 2010 and the last public meeting was held in 2016 before Phase 1 was completed.

Erica Frazelle, public information officer for the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility, said Phase 2 of the road widening project will take place from West Goret Road to West El Camino del Cerro.

“Landscaping islands, pedestrian facilities, bike lanes, bus pullouts, really just making it easier for the traveling public to travel this area in all forms of transportation,” Frazelle said.

Construction is expected to start in fall 2022. When complete, Silverbell will be a four-lane roadway with two lanes in each direction.

Frazelle said the city, RTA, and Pima County leaders want to answer the public’s questions and hear their concerns before that construction starts.

“To discuss all things Silverbell, to get an update on the plan. We will have tables from all of the team members who are part of this project, including landscape and art,” Frazelle said. “There will be some visuals for people to really get the full grasp of what this project will look like and what to expect.”

The meeting will be held at Christopher Columbus Park on the north side of the lake Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We have done public meetings at 30% design and 60% design to ensure what we’re building is what people want out there,” Frazelle said. “They took all of that feedback from the public and were able to implement that into the design, so just come on by and we will be able to answer any questions.”

