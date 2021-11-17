Advertise
Two men killed in crash after fleeing checkpoint near Sonoita

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:23 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead and one was woman injured after fleeing an immigration checkpoint on Friday, Nov. 12.

Authorities say an Infinity sedan, followed by a Toyota Camry, arrived at a Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 83 near Sonoita, when an agent noticed people laying down in the backseat of the Infiniti.

Though the Infinity was referred to a secondary inspection area, officials say, it sped north before agents could disable the tires.

As the Infiniti left, the Toyota backed away from the primary inspection area before driving over orange traffic cones in the southbound, going around the checkpoint and also heading north.

An agent followed them and found the Toyota upside down on a curve in the road, about four miles north of the checkpoint.

Two men were declared dead at the scene. One man was from Mexico and authorities have not identified the other man.

A woman who had been in the car, who is also from Mexico, was flown to Banner University Medical Center. As of Tuesday, the woman was reportedly stable.

The Infinity has not been found.

