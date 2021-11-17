Two Tucson inmates indicted for illegally voting in 2020 general election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced 25-year-old Michael Damian Herrera, of Tucson, and 29-year-old Shadae Alexis Smith, of Tucson, have been indicted on one count of False Registration and one count of Illegal Voting, for allegedly illegally registering to vote and casting a vote in the 2020 General Election while they were inmates at the Pima County Jail.

Brnovich’s office says Herrera’s indictment alleges he falsely completed a voter registration form indicating he hadn’t been convicted of a felony or that his rights had been restored. The indictment says this is inaccurate as he had previously been convicted of three felony offenses and had not had his rights restored since his most recent conviction in 2018.

Herrera is being held in the Pima County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Smith’s indictment alleges she also falsely completed a voter registration form indicating she had not been convicted of a felony or that her rights had not been restored. Officials say she had previously been convicted of two felony offenses and had not had her rights restored since her most recent conviction in 2010.

Smith was transported from the Arizona Department of Corrections where she was serving an unrelated sentence and is currently being held in the Pima County Jail in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

