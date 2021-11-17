Advertise
UArizona police seeking donations for Toys for Tots

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is asking for the public’s help as they make sure kids in need get Christmas presents this year.

Police say the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation annual toy drive recently started, and people can drop them off in the station lobby at 1852 East First Street.

Officers are asking for new, unwrapped toys.

The lobby is open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will be taken through Dec. 17.

Toys for Tots can’t accept toy weapons or stuffed animals.

