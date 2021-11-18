Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Authorities looking for over 30 migrants near Ramsey Canyon

(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:13 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, SABRE and U.S. Border Patrol agents are in the Ramsey Canyon area, over to Kachina Trail, after an more than 30 undocumented migrants were reported there.

Deputies say the migrants scattered in residential neighborhoods nearby when they were spotted by law enforcement.

Everyone in the area is urged to keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity by calling 520-432-9500.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Victory
UPDATE: Police ID suspect in Christopher Columbus Park shooting
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
Two men killed in crash after fleeing checkpoint near Sonoita
Flower Child, one of the restaurants that's opening in the Campbell Plaza, serves meals to...
Two new restaurants coming to Tucson’s Campbell Plaza
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20,...
Deere workers approve 3rd contract offer, will end strike
Mental health expert advice during busy holiday season
How to feel less stressed during the busy holiday season
America's drug epidemic is the deadliest it's ever been, new federal data suggests. Today, the...
US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say
Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta....
Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot at Tennessee cookie shop