Authorities looking for over 30 migrants near Ramsey Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, SABRE and U.S. Border Patrol agents are in the Ramsey Canyon area, over to Kachina Trail, after an more than 30 undocumented migrants were reported there.

Deputies say the migrants scattered in residential neighborhoods nearby when they were spotted by law enforcement.

Everyone in the area is urged to keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity by calling 520-432-9500.

