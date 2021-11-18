CONQUERING COVID: Breakthrough cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As COVID-19 cases spike across Arizona, breakthrough cases are getting more attention. They are cases where people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 still get infected. Data shows people with breakthrough cases overwhelmingly deal with symptoms similar to a cold, and stay out of the hospital.

“It’s better to get a breakthrough COVID-19 case than be unvaccinated and get a case,” says Dr. Shad Marvasti. He’s with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix.

He says more breakthrough cases are happening because the first round of vaccines many got months ago are slowly losing some of their punch.

“After a certain number of months, particularly after six months, and more so with Pfizer then Moderna .... are more susceptible to breakthrough cases after six months because of the waning immunity especially with delta variant,” says Marvasti.

He adds COVID-19 boosters available now add an extra layer of protection from getting a breakthrough case.

