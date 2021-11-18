Heavy police presence near I-10, Irvington Road in Tucson following ‘critical incident’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov.18, there was an extremely heavy police presence near Interstate 10 and Irvington Road in Tucson.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, there was a “critical incident” near Palo Verde Road and Julian Drive.

Drivers and residents are urged to avoid the area if possible.

The PCSD said the scene is active and details are limited.

