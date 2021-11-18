Enchanted Snowfall returns to La Encantada
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - La Encantada is bringing back a beloved holiday tradition, as “Enchanted Snowfall” returns for the winter season.
Faux snowflakes will fall in the open-air shopping center’s courtyard and have a large Christmas tree on display every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18.
“Enchanted Snowfall” is free to the public and complimentary hot chocolate will be available.
ENCHANTED SNOWFALL
- Fridays & Saturdays: Nov 26-Dec 18
- In the La Encantada Courtyard
- Snowfall & Complimentary Hot Chocolate: 6:00-6:15 & 6:45-7:00 pm
Live Entertainment
- 6:15-6:45 p.m. & 7:00-7:45 p.m.
- Weekend of Nov 26: Strolling Carolers
- Weekend of Nov 3: Local dance troupe performances
- Weekend of Nov 10: Ballet Tucson performance
LA ENCANTADA HOLIDAY HOURS
Monday – Wednesday: 10 am – 7 pm
Thursday – Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm
Sunday: 11 am – 6 pm
