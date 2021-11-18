Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Enchanted Snowfall returns to La Encantada

Enchanted snowfall back
Enchanted snowfall back(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - La Encantada is bringing back a beloved holiday tradition, as “Enchanted Snowfall” returns for the winter season.

Faux snowflakes will fall in the open-air shopping center’s courtyard and have a large Christmas tree on display every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18.

“Enchanted Snowfall” is free to the public and complimentary hot chocolate will be available.

ENCHANTED SNOWFALL

  • Fridays & Saturdays: Nov 26-Dec 18
  • In the La Encantada Courtyard
  • Snowfall & Complimentary Hot Chocolate: 6:00-6:15 & 6:45-7:00 pm

Live Entertainment

  • 6:15-6:45 p.m. & 7:00-7:45 p.m.
  • Weekend of Nov 26: Strolling Carolers
  • Weekend of Nov 3: Local dance troupe performances
  • Weekend of Nov 10: Ballet Tucson performance

LA ENCANTADA HOLIDAY HOURS

Monday – Wednesday: 10 am – 7 pm

Thursday – Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday: 11 am – 6 pm

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closures for El Tour de Tucson
Oro Valley Police searching for theft suspect
Oro Valley Police searching for theft suspect
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Three Points on Monday, Oct. 4.
UPDATE: Authorities identify remains found in Three Points
Two men killed in crash after fleeing checkpoint near Sonoita
A fuel spill closed the westbound lanes of I-10 at Orange Grove Road on Wednesday night.
UPDATE: I-10 reopens after fuel spill blocks westbound lanes overnight

Latest News

Disappeared In The Desert
KOLD News 13 presents ‘Disappeared in the Desert’
PACC creates ‘Furry Friend Friday’ for holiday celebration
Tucson Holiday Ice Rink 2021
Final touches being made for Tucson Holiday Ice opening day
Tucson resident Graham Donaldson is taking on the challenge of a lifetime by riding in The Tour...
From El Tour de Tucson to Tour de France