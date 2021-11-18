Enchanted Snowfall returns to La Encantada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - La Encantada is bringing back a beloved holiday tradition, as “Enchanted Snowfall” returns for the winter season.

Faux snowflakes will fall in the open-air shopping center’s courtyard and have a large Christmas tree on display every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18.

“Enchanted Snowfall” is free to the public and complimentary hot chocolate will be available.

ENCHANTED SNOWFALL

Fridays & Saturdays: Nov 26-Dec 18

In the La Encantada Courtyard

Snowfall & Complimentary Hot Chocolate: 6:00-6:15 & 6:45-7:00 pm

Live Entertainment

6:15-6:45 p.m. & 7:00-7:45 p.m.

Weekend of Nov 26: Strolling Carolers

Weekend of Nov 3: Local dance troupe performances

Weekend of Nov 10: Ballet Tucson performance

LA ENCANTADA HOLIDAY HOURS

Monday – Wednesday: 10 am – 7 pm

Thursday – Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday: 11 am – 6 pm

