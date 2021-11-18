FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes coming for Thanksgiving!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Upper-level trough to our west will push in Sunday through early next work week. This will bring gusty wind ahead of it Thursday through Saturday. Then a slight chance for valley rain and mountain snow showers moves in Wednesday. Daytimes temperatures will cool to average by Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A bit of a breeze.

TONIGHT: Some clouds with temps in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. 20% rain chance.

