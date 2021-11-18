Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Fuel spill blocks lanes on I-10 in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:45 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10, near Orange Grove Road, are blocked after a fuel spill took place there late Wednesday, Nov. 17.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the on-ramp at Orange Grove Road is also closed.

Shortly before 11 p.m., ADOT had not estimated when the lanes would reopen.

Eastbound lanes are not affected.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Victory
UPDATE: Police ID suspect in Christopher Columbus Park shooting
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
Two men killed in crash after fleeing checkpoint near Sonoita
Flower Child, one of the restaurants that's opening in the Campbell Plaza, serves meals to...
Two new restaurants coming to Tucson’s Campbell Plaza
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

Fuel spill on I-10
Fuel spill on I-10
Road closures for El Tour de Tucson
Silverbell Road improvement project moves forward
Tucson to host public meeting about Silverbell Road project
Silverbell Road improvement project moves forward
Silverbell Road improvement project moves forward