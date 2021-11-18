Fuel spill blocks lanes on I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10, near Orange Grove Road, are blocked after a fuel spill took place there late Wednesday, Nov. 17.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the on-ramp at Orange Grove Road is also closed.

Shortly before 11 p.m., ADOT had not estimated when the lanes would reopen.

Eastbound lanes are not affected.

