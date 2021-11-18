PACC creates ‘Furry Friend Friday’ for holiday celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center has big plans scheduled for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend that includes “Furry Friend Friday.”

According to PACC, they currently have 726 pets in search of foster or adoptive homes, and 1,119 pets in foster care that also need homes. The event is aimed at bringing in adopters and fosters.

PACC is also seeing an increase of large dogs, which leads to placing some in “meet and greet” rooms and popup kennels.

Monica Dangler, director of animal services, said PACC is not usually this full at this time of year.

“We had hoped for a seasonal slowdown when the temperatures cooled,” Dangler said. “This year, however, we are taking in just as many stray pets and owner surrenders as the busiest time of year, the summer. We hope this event can help these pets find loving families and clear out some much-needed space.”

Here’s a look at the schedule for the holiday festivities:

THANKSGIVING – The shelter will be closed on Nov. 25 for the holiday, but volunteers will be making a meal for the shelter pets.

FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY – There will be several “doorbuster deals” throughout the day, including: 10 a.m. to noon: Adopters will be able to choose from a variety of shopping cart cutouts. Each one will have different discounts on the back. Noon to 2 p.m.: Anyone who adopts a pet that has been at PACC 30 days or longer can spin the wheel for a big-ticket item like the Litter Robot (worth $600), 4-foot cat trees, dog buggies, doggie doors, pet gates, Petsmart gift cards and more. 2 p.m. to close: This is the ‘Golden Hour’ Flash Sale. People who adopt a pet 8 years or older can get a pet bed, stairs, or a ramp for their new best friend.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY – This event will highlight PACC partner, This event will highlight PACC partner, Central Pet . They help PACC clean kennels, provide enrichment to the pets, walk dogs, organize donations, and much more. Central Pet also operates the store in PACC’s lobby, so all shoppers who spend at least $10 in the store can get a $10 adoption fee. (A $20 licensing fee may apply. The $50 reservation fees will not be included in this promotion.)

SOFA SUNDAY – Foster a pet to crash on your sofa. If you want to adopt your foster after the sleepover, you can name your price. (This will also apply to ALL current foster pets.)

CYBER MONDAY – Buy PACC and/or Friends of Pima Animal Care Center merchandise and get a $10 adoption: Friends of PACC: https://friendsofpacc.threadless.com/ https://bit.ly/3CnvCac Foster: https://bit.ly/3xoHLIp Finn’s Fund: PACC’S Licensing partner, Docupet , is also offering a special deal for Cyber Monday. Use the code “CYBER21″ at checkout to get 50% off on designer tags for your pets! All tags purchased will also count as your Pima County license . The discount is available from Friday, Nov. 26, through and including Tuesday, Nov. 30.

GIVING TUESDAY – PACC will be fundraising for its official nonprofit partner, PACC will be fundraising for its official nonprofit partner, Friends of PACC . This year, they are raising money for a mobile medical unit to travel around Pima County for medical outreach events.

Here are PACC’s holiday hours:

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 – Closed

Black Friday, Nov. 26 – Open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 – Open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25 – Closed

New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 – Open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022 – Closed

