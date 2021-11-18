Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

PACC creates ‘Furry Friend Friday’ for holiday celebration

(Pima Animal Care Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center has big plans scheduled for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend that includes “Furry Friend Friday.”

According to PACC, they currently have 726 pets in search of foster or adoptive homes, and 1,119 pets in foster care that also need homes. The event is aimed at bringing in adopters and fosters.

PACC is also seeing an increase of large dogs, which leads to placing some in “meet and greet” rooms and popup kennels.

Monica Dangler, director of animal services, said PACC is not usually this full at this time of year.

“We had hoped for a seasonal slowdown when the temperatures cooled,” Dangler said. “This year, however, we are taking in just as many stray pets and owner surrenders as the busiest time of year, the summer. We hope this event can help these pets find loving families and clear out some much-needed space.”

Here’s a look at the schedule for the holiday festivities:

  • THANKSGIVING The shelter will be closed on Nov. 25 for the holiday, but volunteers will be making a meal for the shelter pets.
  • FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY – There will be several “doorbuster deals” throughout the day, including:
    • 10 a.m. to noon: Adopters will be able to choose from a variety of shopping cart cutouts. Each one will have different discounts on the back.
    • Noon to 2 p.m.: Anyone who adopts a pet that has been at PACC 30 days or longer can spin the wheel for a big-ticket item like the Litter Robot (worth $600), 4-foot cat trees, dog buggies, doggie doors, pet gates, Petsmart gift cards and more.
    • 2 p.m. to close: This is the ‘Golden Hour’ Flash Sale. People who adopt a pet 8 years or older can get a pet bed, stairs, or a ramp for their new best friend.
  • SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY – This event will highlight PACC partner, Central Pet. They help PACC clean kennels, provide enrichment to the pets, walk dogs, organize donations, and much more. Central Pet also operates the store in PACC’s lobby, so all shoppers who spend at least $10 in the store can get a $10 adoption fee. (A $20 licensing fee may apply. The $50 reservation fees will not be included in this promotion.)
  • SOFA SUNDAY – Foster a pet to crash on your sofa. If you want to adopt your foster after the sleepover, you can name your price. (This will also apply to ALL current foster pets.)
  • CYBER MONDAY – Buy PACC and/or Friends of Pima Animal Care Center merchandise and get a $10 adoption:
  • GIVING TUESDAY – PACC will be fundraising for its official nonprofit partner, Friends of PACC. This year, they are raising money for a mobile medical unit to travel around Pima County for medical outreach events.

Here are PACC’s holiday hours:

  • Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 – Closed
  • Black Friday, Nov. 26 – Open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 – Open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Day, Dec. 25 – Closed
  • New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 – Open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022 – Closed

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closures for El Tour de Tucson
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Three Points on Monday, Oct. 4.
UPDATE: Authorities identify remains found in Three Points
Oro Valley Police searching for theft suspect
Oro Valley Police searching for theft suspect
Two men killed in crash after fleeing checkpoint near Sonoita
A fuel spill closed the westbound lanes of I-10 at Orange Grove Road on Wednesday night.
UPDATE: I-10 reopens after fuel spill blocks westbound lanes overnight

Latest News

Disappeared In The Desert
KOLD News 13 presents ‘Disappeared in the Desert’
Tucson Holiday Ice Rink 2021
Final touches being made for Tucson Holiday Ice opening day
Tucson resident Graham Donaldson is taking on the challenge of a lifetime by riding in The Tour...
From El Tour de Tucson to Tour de France
Tucson resident Graham Donaldson is taking on the challenge of a lifetime by riding in The Tour...
From El Tour de Tucson to Tour de France