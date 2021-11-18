Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry out of hospital after October bike crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was recently released from the hospital to a new facility to continue treatment for the injuries he sustained in a serious bike wreck on Oct. 23 .

Huckelberry’s wife, Maureen, said on Thursday, Nov. 17 that his physicians and care team are happy with his progress in recovering.

“We can’t say thank you enough to all of the incredible healthcare professionals and staff at Banner University,” she was quoted as saying in a news release. “The care they provided Chuck and the kind and nurturing support they gave to me and my family was extraordinary.”

Huckelberry, the namesake of the county’s bicycle and hiking loop, was riding his bicycle in downtown Tucson when he was hit by a Jeep Wrangler. Authorities say he had a brain bleed, several broken bones and a punctured lung.

Police records indicate a 75-year-old woman, driving a Dodge Journey, was preparing to turn left onto Congress Street when she hit the Jeep, causing it to spin out and hit Huckelberry . Tucson police cited the woman in early November.

Authorities say Huckelberry had been wearing a helmet at the time he was hit.

“He was doing everything right: helmet, gloves, colorful ‘Loop’ jersey, no headphones (ever),” the family previously said in a statement.

