Sky Harbor concession workers voting on strike ahead of Thanksgiving

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Workers for one of the largest concessionaire companies are deciding Thursday, Nov. 18, on whether they’ll walk out ahead of the busiest travel season of the year.

HMS Host workers are seeking a new contract with the company. Union employees say they’re seeking fair raises, affordable health insurance, and protections for workers’ tips.

The vote on whether to authorize a strike comes just two months after workers conducted a one-day strike focused on what they called an understaffing crisis. UNITE HERE Local 11 previously said they had been working with the city of Phoenix, which owns the spaces used by HMS Host, to solve the staffing problem.

In a statement to Arizona’s Family, a spokesperson for HMS Host said that they are offering a “substantial” wage increase and increased benefits, including covering 90% of a worker’s health care costs. HMS Host says they’re offering a 12% wage increase and paid out an “appreciation bonus” of up to $800 per employee. The company also says they are offering positions to all of their employees who had been laid off because of the pandemic.

“Their actions will only hurt an already strained workforce,” the company said. HMS Hosts adds that local union members only make up less than half of hourly employees working at Sky Harbor’s concession stands.

HMS Host told Arizona’s Family that they have already held multiple jobs fairs and partnered with Works for Warriors and Youth Academy graduates in an effort to keep concession stands staffed.

UNITE HERE Local 11 has not announced a strike date should workers vote in favor of the strike. Ballots are being cast until 5 p.m. Thursday.

