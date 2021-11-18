UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting incident near Glenn, Alvernon
Published: Nov. 13, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened near Glenn Street and Alvernon Way on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Police say that 23-year-old Austin Blake Hazzard has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, prohibited possessor, and possession of dangerous drug.
Tucson police confirmed that two people were shot. One victim sustained non life-threatening injuries and the other is in serious but stable condition.
Police say the two victims were in a parking lot where they were confronted by Hazzard which then led to the shooting.
