UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting incident near Glenn, Alvernon

Austin Blake Hazzard is facing charges of aggravated assault, weapons possession and drug...
Austin Blake Hazzard is facing charges of aggravated assault, weapons possession and drug possession in connection with a shooting in Tucson.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened near Glenn Street and Alvernon Way on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Police say that 23-year-old Austin Blake Hazzard has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, prohibited possessor, and possession of dangerous drug.

Tucson police confirmed that two people were shot. One victim sustained non life-threatening injuries and the other is in serious but stable condition.

Police say the two victims were in a parking lot where they were confronted by Hazzard which then led to the shooting.

