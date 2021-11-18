US Marshals in Tucson arrest suspect in New Jersey double homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Members of a U.S. Marshals Service Task Force arrested a New Jersey murder suspect in Tucson Wednesday, Nov. 17.

According to information from the U.S. Marshals, Gabriel B. Vilorio-Jaquez, 33, was wanted in connection with an Oct. 29 shooting that resulted in two victims being killed.

Vilorio-Jaquez is in custody at the Pima County Jail awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

An arrest warrant was issued in Trenton, New Jersey, on Nov. 3 for Vilorio-Jaquez, who is accused of committing two counts of first-degree murder. The U.S. Marshals Service says Vilorio-Jaquez rented a residence from one of two people who Vilorio-Jaquez allegedly shot and killed after a dispute.

Deputy U.S. Marshals in New Jersey say Vilorio-Jaquez fled New Jersey shortly after the shooting and determined he could be in Tucson.

In the early morning of Nov. 17, members from the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in Tucson observed Vilorio-Jaquez leaving an apartment at 3980 W. Linda Vista Boulevard in northwest Tucson to walk his dog. Officers took him into custody at about noon.

