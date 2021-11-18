Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

US Marshals in Tucson arrest suspect in New Jersey double homicide

Gabriel B. Vilorio-Jaquez
Gabriel B. Vilorio-Jaquez(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:56 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Members of a U.S. Marshals Service Task Force arrested a New Jersey murder suspect in Tucson Wednesday, Nov. 17.

According to information from the U.S. Marshals, Gabriel B. Vilorio-Jaquez, 33, was wanted in connection with an Oct. 29 shooting that resulted in two victims being killed.

Vilorio-Jaquez is in custody at the Pima County Jail awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

An arrest warrant was issued in Trenton, New Jersey, on Nov. 3 for Vilorio-Jaquez, who is accused of committing two counts of first-degree murder. The U.S. Marshals Service says Vilorio-Jaquez rented a residence from one of two people who Vilorio-Jaquez allegedly shot and killed after a dispute.

Deputy U.S. Marshals in New Jersey say Vilorio-Jaquez fled New Jersey shortly after the shooting and determined he could be in Tucson.

In the early morning of Nov. 17, members from the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in Tucson observed Vilorio-Jaquez leaving an apartment at 3980 W. Linda Vista Boulevard in northwest Tucson to walk his dog. Officers took him into custody at about noon.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Three Points on Monday, Oct. 4.
UPDATE: Authorities identify remains found in Three Points
Road closures for El Tour de Tucson
Two men killed in crash after fleeing checkpoint near Sonoita
Oro Valley Police searching for theft suspect
Oro Valley Police searching for theft suspect
Flower Child, one of the restaurants that's opening in the Campbell Plaza, serves meals to...
Two new restaurants coming to Tucson’s Campbell Plaza

Latest News

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Amber, Noah and Jacob Clare were spotted in San...
Investigators release new images in connection to Amber Alert for Noah Clare
A fuel spill closed the westbound lanes of I-10 at Orange Grove Road on Wednesday night.
UPDATE: I-10 reopens after fuel spill blocks westbound lanes overnight
Fuel spill on I-10
Fuel spill on I-10
Dozens of people gathered outside the Arizona State Capitol to honor those directly impacted by...
Candlelight vigil held for those impacted by Arizona’s prison healthcare system