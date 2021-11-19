Advertise
Casa Grande Ruins to close on holidays

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande Ruins National Monument in Coolidge will be closed during the next two major holidays this year, officials recently announced.

According to a news release, the park will first be closed on Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 25. This includes access to the park and all it’s buildings.

The park will also close on Christmas.

Barring those days, the monument will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, click here.

