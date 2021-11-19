City of Tucson may need to replace 40% of its workforce

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At it’s next meeting, the Tucson Mayor and City Council will discuss their strategy to fill positions which will be left open because of retirements, terminations and those which just sit empty now. Altogether it could be as much as 40% its work force.

More than 800 workers are eligible to retire, 155 could be terminated because of their vaccination refusal and another 610 positions ae open right now.

If what’s going on in the workplace these days is any indication, it could be difficult. Private sector companies report having a difficult time finding enough workers to fill their open positions.

“I think if anything that COVID has taught us, is sort of to reimagine what work looks like,” said Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik. “Pre-COVID, you weren’t seeing people say, yeah, I’d like to spend three of my five days working from home, that was an unheard of conversation, now it’s typical.”

It’s a workers market right now and employers are having to go to great lengths to find employees.

“We’ve seen more and more staff want to talk about flexible time, they want to talk about creative hours they want to talk about condensed weeks,” said Nicole Koch, co-owner of Technicians for Sustainability. “They have options.”

Certainly options they’ve never had before which makes it competitive between the public and private sectors.

“We’re competing against the public sector, other jurisdictions now, we’re competing against the private sector,” Kozachik said. “Everybody right now is going out looking for employees.”

And it appears workers can be picky and choosy when applying for jobs.

When Tucson began looking for workers to replace the people who are being terminated because of their refusal to get vaccinated, 1,300 people applied in six weeks.

But the city, which recently gave its workers an across the board pay raise, will likely need to do more than that.

“I think we’d be well advised to demonstrate the flexibility and be a little more nimble than simply saying you come to work for the city you’re punching the clock 9 a.m. Monday and not done till five on Friday,” Kozachik said. “That doesn’t work anymore.”

But what does work? The city is about to find out.

