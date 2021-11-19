FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooling down for Thanksgiving!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry and warm with high-level clouds for the weekend! Sunday will be the cloudier day of the weekend. Wind strengthens Monday ahead of a storm system which brings a slim chance for rain Tuesday through Thursday. Daytime temperatures eventually cool to average readings by the middle of next week!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with temps around 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. 20% rain chance. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. 20% rain chance.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. 10% rain chance.

