FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooling down for Thanksgiving!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry and warm with high-level clouds for the weekend! Sunday will be the cloudier day of the weekend. Wind strengthens Monday ahead of a storm system which brings a slim chance for rain Tuesday through Thursday. Daytime temperatures eventually cool to average readings by the middle of next week!
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with temps around 50 degrees.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. 20% rain chance. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. 20% rain chance.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. 10% rain chance.
