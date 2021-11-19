Man dies in early morning house fire in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died in a house fire in Tucson early Friday, Nov. 19.

The Tucson Fire Department said it happened around 6 a.m. at a home near East Valencia Road and South 6th Avenue.

TFD said crews were able to get the blaze under control quickly, but one man passed away.

Another man was transported to the hospital and was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the home did have working smoke alarms.

“If not for the working smoke alarms, this fire could have been even more deadly,” the TFD said in a release. “Test your smoke alarms regularly and replace them when needed.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.