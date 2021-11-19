Advertise
Marana PD: Several vehicles broken into in Continental Ranch area

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Marana Police, several unlocked vehicles were entered by unknown suspect(s) in the Continental Ranch area overnight on Friday, Nov. 19.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Marana Police Department at 520-382-2000.

Marana Police also want to remind everyone to lock their vehicles and close garage doors.

