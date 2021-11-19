Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Phoenix woman who ran stash house for migrants pleads guilty

A co-conspirator, Sergio Vazquez-Flores, 46, of Goodyear, faces a Jan. 25 sentencing after...
A co-conspirator, Sergio Vazquez-Flores, 46, of Goodyear, faces a Jan. 25 sentencing after pleading guilty to the same conspiracy charge on Nov. 5.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A 43-year-old Phoenix woman who admitted supervising a stash house for migrants who entered the U.S. illegally awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to a human smuggling charge.

A Feb. 1 sentencing is set in federal court in Tucson for Amalia Gonzalez-Lara on her guilty plea Thursday, Nov. 18, to one count of conspiracy to transport and harbor migrants who are in the country illegally.

The conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. But a plea agreement between Gonzalez-Lara and federal prosecutors said a sentence of 4.75 years would be the maximum she should face under federal guidelines.

The plea agreement said federal agents found 20 migrants, all from Mexico or Guatemala, inside a home in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale on Jan. 12 and that the migrants had been transported through southern Arizona en route to metro Phoenix.

Gonzalez-Lara admitted in the plea agreement that she “managed and coordinated stash house and transportation operations for at least 100 illegal aliens.”

A co-conspirator, Sergio Vazquez-Flores, 46, of Goodyear, faces a Jan. 25 sentencing after pleading guilty to the same conspiracy charge on Nov. 5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Deputy in hospital shooting
UPDATE: Pima County deputy found shot in the head near I-10 and Irvington
Road closures for El Tour de Tucson
Gabriel B. Vilorio-Jaquez
US Marshals in Tucson arrest suspect in New Jersey double homicide
Austin Blake Hazzard is facing charges of aggravated assault, weapons possession and drug...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting incident near Glenn, Alvernon
A fuel spill closed the westbound lanes of I-10 at Orange Grove Road on Wednesday night.
UPDATE: I-10 reopens after fuel spill blocks westbound lanes overnight

Latest News

Pima County Sheriff's investigation
Pima County Sheriff's investigation
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jury returns for 4th day of deliberations
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona
Katie Hobbs, who's running for Arizona Governor, is taking full responsibility for the firing...
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in damage control over discrimination ruling