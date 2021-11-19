Advertise
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg headed to Arizona Friday

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Jessica Goodman, Maria Hechanova
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is headed to Arizona Friday, Nov. 19, after President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion Infrastructure Bill earlier in the week.

Buttigieg is heading to the Phoenix area to highlight the investments that will be made towards transit and airport infrastructure as part of the massive and historic bill.

U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly will be joining Buttigieg at some of the events. Both Sinema and Kelly played key roles in getting the infrastructure package passed through the senate.

There will be a total of three events starting at 10:30 a.m. through 2:45 p.m., according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The first event will be at the Metrocenter Mall. It will include remarks about the impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it will transform transit all over the country by Secretary Buttigieg. There will also signing ceremony for a $158 million Federal transit grant for the Northwest Extension Light Rail Extension Phase II. Kelly, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Kelly, US Congressman Greg Stanton and more will be in attendance.

“Being able to invest more in our public transportation helps everybody. It takes cars off the roads, helps congestion, helps our environment and it helps us to deal with the rapid growth in this region. We’re going to add over 1 million people over the next 7-10 years and we’ve got to be able to move them efficiently and effectively,” says Valley Metro CEO Scott Smith.

The light rail project is scheduled to be complete by 2024 and it’s aimed to make light rail access easier for West Valley families. However, it’s expected to benefit people who don’t use the light rail.

“There’s no doubt that we don’t have a transit system that serves everybody. We have a lot of gaps both in the urban areas and in the areas that have grown. And these funds will accomplish those things. It will serve more people in a safer manner and enable us to provide a system people can depend upon,” says Smith.

The second event will be a roundtable with Buttigieg, Sinema and Kelly. They will talk about where the additional funding for the Infrastructure Bill will go and how it will impact the supply chain.

The last event will be a news conference with a tour of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. It will focus on how the Infrastructure Bill will impact and help to upgrade American airports.

