Tucson International Airport offering COVID-19 vaccines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson International Airport announced it will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for travelers and community members from Nov. 22 through Dec. 3.

According to a news release, it will be offering all three vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson).

Officials say anyone who needs their second dose or a booster shot will need to bring their vaccination card.

The vaccines will be administered within an office located on the baggage claim level near bag belt #7.

Vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis and appointments are not necessary.

Operating hours are 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for the following dates:

Monday, November 22

Tuesday, November 23

Wednesday, November 24

Thursday, November 29

Thursday, December 2

Friday, December 3

Officials say vaccines will be available on a more routine basis starting Monday, December 6. Starting that week, the POD will be staffed every Monday, Thursday and Friday from 11:00am - 3:00pm.

The POD is for patients age 12 and up. Anyone needing a pediatric dose will need to visit a different location, like Abrams Public Health Center at 3950 S Country Club Road .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.