Tucson Jazz Festival announces 2022 lineup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Jazz in January, the nonprofit that hosts the Tucson Jazz Festival, recently announced the lineup and final details for the 2022 event.

According to a news release, the festival spans from Jan. 12 to Jan. 23, featuring “world class performances” in a “vast array of unique spaces, properties and venues.”

“Mindful that patrons are craving live music and are also seeking a variety of different spaces in which to gather, our goal is to set safe standards within varied spaces. We have worked hard to identify and activate treasured local spots. The resulting collection of TJF performance spaces will both delight devoted jazz fans and elevate the festival experience for all,” festival director Khris Dodge was quoted as saying.

During the festival, organizers say, guests can experience a wide spectrum of jazz music, from straight ahead to contemporary.

The festival lineup is as follows:

Jan. 14: Dave Stryker Quartet with Warren Wolf and Eric Alexander Quintet at Fox Tucson Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $39.50 to $59.50.

Jan. 15 and Jan. 16: The Route Two Tooters play from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 15 and the Wholly Swing Cat Club plays at the same time next evening. Both performances are at the TFJ event tent and are free to the public.

Jan. 15: “Petite Fleur” Adonis Rose and New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s NOJO featuring Cyrille Aimèe at Fox Tucson Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $39.50 to $59.50.

Jan. 15: TFJ Jazz Jam at Hotel Congress from 12:20 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. Tickets are $35.

Jan. 16: Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin at Fox Tucson Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $39.50 to $59.50.

Jan. 16: Arpeggio at the Citizen Hotel from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $75 to $85.

Jan. 17: Downtown Jazz Fiesta featuring TFJ Artist in Residence, Kendrick Scott, with UA’s Fred Fox Jazz Ensemble directed by Brice Winston from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers say the event is free to the public. An Stan Getz-inspired after party, also free, is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hotel Congress.

Jan. 18: Sammy Rae & The Friends at 191 Toole. Ticket are $23 in advance and $25 on the day of the show.

Jan. 19: Arthur Vint and Associates at Century Room at 7 p.m. Ticket prices will be announced at a later date.

Jan. 20: Spanish Harlem Orchestra with special guest, Orkesta Mendoza at Rialto Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $62.

Jan. 21: Jon Batiste at Centennial Hall at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $100, and only a few tickets are left.

Jan. 22: Herb Alpert and Lani Hall at Rialto Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $62.

Jan. 23: Dianne Reeves at TCC Leo Rich Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $67 to $82.

