UPDATE: Pima County deputy found shot in the head near I-10 and Irvington

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County deputy was found shot in the head in his vehicle in Tucson on Thursday, Nov. 18.

According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos the deputy is alive and in surgery as of 5 p.m.

Nanos said there is no danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

Nanos said the PCSD received a call about the shooting at 3 p.m.

The deputy was found alone in his vehicle near Palo Verde Road and Julian Drive, which is near Interstate 10 and Irvington Road.

According to a confidential law enforcement source, the deputy was not on-call at the time of the shooting.

Drivers and residents are urged to avoid the area if possible.

